Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,423,305 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Fulton Financial worth $24,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,685,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,225,000 after buying an additional 123,617 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 230,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 78,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 55,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. Fulton Financial Corp has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.83 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $105,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

