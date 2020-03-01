Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Semtech worth $26,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Semtech by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Semtech by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Semtech by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 56,960 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Semtech alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Cowen raised their target price on Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

SMTC stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.93. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,124.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $466,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,775.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,615. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.