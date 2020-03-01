Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,527 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $25,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,643,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,930 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

In other news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $73,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,310 shares in the company, valued at $430,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 62.56%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

