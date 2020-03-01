Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,266 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Dropbox worth $25,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 35.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,447 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Dropbox by 5,842.7% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,303 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Dropbox by 176.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,886,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,356 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dropbox by 1,334.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 973,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 905,807 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Dropbox by 20.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,136,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,601,000 after purchasing an additional 863,330 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBX stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. Dropbox Inc has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,852,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

