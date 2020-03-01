Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Exponent worth $25,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Exponent by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Exponent by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 1,710.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $73.65 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.38 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,891,316.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,529,136.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,468 shares of company stock worth $7,030,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

