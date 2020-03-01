Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $24.71 Million Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,322 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Under Armour worth $24,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,478,000 after purchasing an additional 242,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Under Armour by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,944,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,037,000 after purchasing an additional 142,581 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $1,987,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Under Armour by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 386,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

NYSE:UA opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.06. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

