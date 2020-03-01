Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $24.92 Million Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Itron worth $24,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Itron by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $75.84 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.54 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Itron’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631 over the last quarter. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

