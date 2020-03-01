Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $25.14 Million Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $25,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $89.49 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $132.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 2.31.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.41). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,394.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was down 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRTX shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

