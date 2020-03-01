Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $25.26 Million Holdings in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,671,898 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,186 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Transocean worth $25,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 676.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 2,531.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 35,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RIG opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.03. Transocean LTD has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

