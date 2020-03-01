Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $25.36 Million Position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,466 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of South Jersey Industries worth $25,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE:SJI opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.69. South Jersey Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.25.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.81%. Research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.