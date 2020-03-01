Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $25.71 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $25,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at about $104,664,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 60.2% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 238,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 89,745 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at about $600,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.99. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $58.57.

