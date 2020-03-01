Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $25.72 Million Holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,083,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,017 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.46% of Easterly Government Properties worth $25,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $25.36.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.