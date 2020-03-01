Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $25.88 Million Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $25,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 72,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72,308 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLLI opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $46.97 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

