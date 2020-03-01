Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $25 Million Position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Lithia Motors worth $25,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $165.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Buckingham Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

