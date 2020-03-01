Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $26.01 Million Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $26,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 283,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 199,704 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 434,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 109,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1,030.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 160,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 146,125 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.68.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

