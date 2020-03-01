Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $26.58 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 918,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,569 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $26,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.09 per share, for a total transaction of $195,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

