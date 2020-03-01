Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $26.85 Million Stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of John Bean Technologies worth $26,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205,371 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $34,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JBT opened at $96.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.12. John Bean Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $85.39 and a twelve month high of $127.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $545.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

