Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Aaron’s worth $26,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after buying an additional 452,097 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Aaron’s by 1,539.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,622,000 after buying an additional 355,500 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,856,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,335,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Aaron’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.78.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.99. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

