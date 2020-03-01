Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 499,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.97% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $26,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,891,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,936,000 after acquiring an additional 155,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,347,000 after purchasing an additional 215,503 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 677,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after purchasing an additional 106,219 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 440,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 53,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,579,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EBS opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.18 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $2,930,848.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,430,702 shares in the company, valued at $86,786,383.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $188,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,216 shares of company stock worth $6,816,264 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Emergent Biosolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

