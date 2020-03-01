Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Viavi Solutions worth $25,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 215,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 70,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 73,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 157,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 73.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $39,102.25. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,120 shares of company stock worth $237,282 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

