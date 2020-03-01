Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Blueprint Medicines worth $24,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BPMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,621,000 after buying an additional 710,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,537,000 after buying an additional 194,837 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $8,908,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 347,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after buying an additional 98,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 525,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after buying an additional 64,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a target price (down from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.63. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $661,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,140. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

