Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 18,535 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Wright Medical Group worth $25,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Wright Medical Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Wright Medical Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Wright Medical Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Wright Medical Group by 13,009.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WMGI. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Swann cut Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Wright Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

Shares of WMGI opened at $30.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16. Wright Medical Group NV has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, insider Steven P. Wallace sold 17,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $509,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $210,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.