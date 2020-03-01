Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 116,002 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Crocs worth $25,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 1,822.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,314 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 3,403.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 607,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after acquiring an additional 589,678 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,171,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 396,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,824.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 303,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $26.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.95. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.50 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.