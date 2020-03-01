Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,294 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.79% of CONMED worth $25,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000.

In other news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CNMD stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $116.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.58.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

