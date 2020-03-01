Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,584 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of TriNet Group worth $25,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TriNet Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TriNet Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TriNet Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. TriNet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.85.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $34,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $338,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,385 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,974 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

