Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,253 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Axon Enterprise worth $26,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAXN shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 12,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $861,091.84. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Luke Larson sold 10,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $731,924.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 46,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,103.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,851 shares of company stock worth $7,099,504 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAXN stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.48. Axon Enterprise Inc has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $90.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7,712.00, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.