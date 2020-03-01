Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 75,991 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,991 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Immunomedics worth $24,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Immunomedics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Immunomedics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 118.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 49,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 119.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 291,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMMU opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. Immunomedics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.30.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMMU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunomedics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

