Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 544,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Cabot worth $25,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 13.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Cabot by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cabot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Cabot by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBT stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cabot Corp has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.35.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.29.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

