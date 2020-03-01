Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.26% of Deluxe worth $26,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Deluxe by 234.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Deluxe by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Deluxe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DLX opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.19. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLX. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

