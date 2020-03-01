Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Barnes Group worth $27,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 27,568 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:B opened at $53.70 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.39 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.93 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on B. Sidoti raised their target price on Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

