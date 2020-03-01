Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Zillow Group worth $26,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 54.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,448,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,042 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,168.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $16,628,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $185,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,271,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,857,901.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 339,587 shares of company stock worth $20,469,298. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

