Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Columbia Sportswear worth $24,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 8.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 278.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 24.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth $36,477,000. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.91.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $81.30 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $79.64 and a 12 month high of $109.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.