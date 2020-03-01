Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 69,686 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Univar worth $26,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNVR. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Univar in the 3rd quarter worth $10,387,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Univar in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,539,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Univar by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Univar by 115.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 481,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 258,432 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Univar in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,408,000.

Univar stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. Univar Inc has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

