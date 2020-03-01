Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,073 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,241 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $24,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NXPI stock opened at $113.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 133.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.68.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.71.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.