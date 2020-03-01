Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $25,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,845,000 after acquiring an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CSOD. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.04.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $512,090.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 25,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $1,523,213.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,822,315 shares in the company, valued at $107,826,378.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,003 shares of company stock worth $5,342,540. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

