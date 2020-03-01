Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,116 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.90% of International Bancshares worth $25,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 228.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the third quarter worth $251,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

International Bancshares stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.15. International Bancshares Corp has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.29.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

