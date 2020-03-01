Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 210.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded down $15.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $493.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,549,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $335.53 and a 52-week high of $546.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $518.30 and its 200 day moving average is $462.87. The firm has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $540.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.95.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

