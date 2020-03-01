Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Short Interest Update

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,010,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the January 30th total of 9,650,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $493.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.15. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $335.53 and a 1 year high of $546.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $540.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.95.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

