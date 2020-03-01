Charter Trust Co. Acquires 3,407 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,646 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,494,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $59.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

