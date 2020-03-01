Charter Trust Co. Acquires 4,527 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LQD. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $132.18 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.42 and a 1-year high of $132.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

