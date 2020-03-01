Charter Trust Co. Acquires 5,444 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $226.80 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.27 and a 12-month high of $258.62. The company has a market cap of $103.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.08.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.