Charter Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Charter Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 116,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 32,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 143,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $40.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

