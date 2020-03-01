Charter Trust Co. Buys 14,479 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,479 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.1% of Charter Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 53.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 136,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after buying an additional 47,605 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 73.9% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 232,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,950,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.5% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $113.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $280.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $97.75 and a twelve month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

