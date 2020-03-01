Charter Trust Co. Buys 8,551 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,194 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.6% of Charter Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $4,835,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

NYSE ABT opened at $77.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $139.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $72.36 and a 52-week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

