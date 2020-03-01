Charter Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Charter Trust Co. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,696 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.1% of Charter Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 16,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

