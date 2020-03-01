Charter Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $227.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

