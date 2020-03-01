Charter Trust Co. Grows Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,965 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.02. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

