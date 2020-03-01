Charter Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Charter Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,883.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,986.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,834.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.02 billion, a PE ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

