Charter Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 174.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,941 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $6,391,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $725,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $345.12 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $249.10 and a one year high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.48.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

