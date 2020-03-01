Charter Trust Co. Has $10.25 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 1.1% of Charter Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 702.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,615 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,808,000 after purchasing an additional 224,308 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,258,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $124.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.11 and a 200-day moving average of $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

